Sounds Edged 4-3 by Oklahoma City

Franklin Barreto’s seventh career four-hit game was not enough as the Sounds fell to Oklahoma City 4-3 in game three of a four game series. The Dodgers spoiled Corey Walter’s Triple-A debut as they tagged the 24-year-old for three runs on five hits in just 2.2 innings of work.
For the third game in a row the Sounds struck first. In the third inning the Sounds got four consecutive single from Melvin Mercedes, Barreto, Joey Wendle, and Mark Canha. Wendle lined the first pitch he saw into left field where Oklahoma City’s O’Koyea Dickson bobbled the ball allowing each runner to advance an extra 90 feet including a run by Mercedes. Canha then followed that up with a base hit of his own to score Barreto from third base.
The lead did not last long. Shortstop Charlie Culberson led off the home half of the third with a base hit. The next batter, Darnell Sweeney, ripped a triple to right field to score Culberson. Walter would get Dickson to strikeout but the pitch got away from catcher, Matt McBride allowing Sweeney to score from third and Dickson to reach first base. Walter was chased from the game after second baseman Willie Calhoun gave the Dodgers the 3-2 advantage on an RBI single up the middle.
In the top of the fifth inning Barreto drilled a three bagger into the alley in right center field to drive in Mercedes and tie the ballgame up at three runs apiece.
Dickson got the lead back for the Dodgers in the bottom of the fifth inning when he clubbed a pitch from Michael Brady well over the left field fence to make it 4-3 Oklahoma City. It was a lead the Dodgers would not relinquish. Brady suffered his first defeat of the season while Oklahoma City’s Madison Younginer improved to 2-0 in 2017.
The final game of the four-game series is set for Friday night in Oklahoma City. Right-hander Paul Blackburn (0-1, 1.50) takes the mound for the Sounds against southpaw Julio Urias (0-0, 3.24) for the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.