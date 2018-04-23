Sounds Edge Storm Chasers 4-3 to Salvage Series Finale

The Nashville Sounds wrapped up their six-game road trip with a 4-3 victory over the Omaha Storm Chasers Monday afternoon. Sounds starter Daniel Gossett earned his first win of the season with a quality start while three Sounds batters recorded multi-hit games.
The Sounds drew first blood by plating a pair of runs in the top of the second inning. Josh Phegley and Nick Martini recorded back-to-back run-scoring doubles to spot Gossett a 2-0 lead. The advantage was short-lived as the Storm Chasers erased the two-run deficit with a pair of runs of their own in the second inning. The first four batters to step to the plate reached base including an RBI single from Logan Moon. Gossett induced a double-play from Terrance Gore but the tying run came home to score on the play.
Dustin Fowler and Sheldon Neuse did the damage for the Sounds in the third inning. Fowler led off with a single to right field and promptly swiped second base. Neuse ripped a base hit to center to drive in the speedy Fowler from second. Neuse followed Fowler’s lead and stole second base himself before being brought home on Phegley’s second RBI of the game.
After the two-run second inning and allowing a single to lead off the third, Gossett settled in. The right-hander sat down the next 11 batters in order before an infield single from Omaha’s Frank Schwindel ended the stretch. Gossett left in line for his first win of the season and finished with a quality start as he allowed two runs on five hits in six innings while striking out five.
The Storm Chasers threatened to spoil Gossett’s chances at a win in the seventh inning as they loaded the bases with no outs against Simon Castro. The big right-hander allowed each of the bottom three spots in the Storm Chaser lineup to reach before retiring the top of the order in succession with two strikeouts and a ground out.
Omaha cut Nashville’s 4-2 lead in half with a two-out rally in the bottom of the eighth inning. With two outs in the frame Tyler Collins served a base hit into shallow left field to spark a mini rally. Lou Trivino then walked Logan Moon and yielded a pinch-hit RBI single to Nick Dini to bring the Storm Chasers within a run.
Raul Alcantara shut the door on the Storm Chasers in the ninth to secure his first save of the season.
The Sounds have an off-day Tuesday before returning to First Tennessee Park for a five-game series against the New Orleans Baby Cakes beginning Wednesday. Left-hander Brett Anderson (0-1, 1.38) starts for the Sounds while the Baby Cakes have not announced their starter. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- The Sounds improved to 9-9 on the season.
- Nashville scored more than three runs for the first time on the six-game road trip.
- Daniel Gossett joined James Naile as the only Sounds pitchers to record a quality start in 2018…6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
The 2018 season is the Sounds’ 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.