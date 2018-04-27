Sounds Edge Baby Cakes 7-6 in Extras

The Nashville Sounds saw their four-run lead after six innings disappear before coming from behind in the 10th inning to walk-off on the New Orleans Baby Cakes 7-6 Thursday night.
The Sounds got out to a 4-0 lead through six innings while starting pitcher Eric Jokisch turned in his best performance of the season. The southpaw came within one out of recording the Sounds’ third consecutive quality start. He was in line for his first win of the season as he tossed shutout 5 2/3 innings while giving up four hits and striking out six.
The Sounds opened the scoring in the home half of the first inning with a trio of singles. With runners on first and second, Beau Taylor found a hole in the middle of the infield for an RBI base hit.
Nashville added to its lead in the sixth inning. Franklin Barreto legged out a double with a line drive to left center field to lead off the inning. Dustin Fowler hit a wall-scraping home run just inside the right field foul pole to extend the Sounds’ lead to 3-0. Taylor then reached on an error and came around to score on Nick Martini’s base knock.
The lead would not withstand as New Orleans rallied for four runs to tie the game in the top of the seventh inning. After struggling to find offense against Jokisch, the Baby Cakes found success against Sounds reliever Jeremy Bleich. Isaac Galloway reached on a base hit to lead off the inning. Eric Campbell then launched a two-run blast beyond the left field fence to cut Nashville’s lead in half. RBI singles from Rafael Ortega and Scott Van Slyke wrapped up the scoring in the frame to bring the Baby Cakes back even.
The Baby Cakes scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning to put them in prime position for their first road victory of the season but Nashville countered with three runs in the bottom half to secure the victory.
Following an RBI single from Fowler, Josh Phegley laced a triple to left field to tie the game. Steve Lombardozzi came on to pinch run for Phegley. Sheldon Neuse then lifted a fly ball to left field that was deep enough to score Lombardozzi from third and secure the victory for the Sounds.
The five-game series continues Friday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander James Naile (3-1, 1.19) starts for Nashville against left-hander Adam Conley (0-3, 13.14) for New Orleans. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- The Sounds improved to 11-9 on the season with tonight’s 7-6 win.
- Nashville improved its First Tennessee Park record to 7-2 on the season.
- Dustin Fowler’s sixth inning home run was just the second home run hit by the Sounds at First Tennessee Park this season.
- The six runs allowed were the most by the Sounds’ bullpen in a game this season.
- Nashville is now 2-1 in extra-inning games this season and has three walk-off wins.
