Sounds Drop Third Straight in Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Sky Sox jumped on the Nashville Sounds early and cruised to an 8-1 win at Security Service Field Wednesday afternoon.
Sky Sox catcher Jacob Nottingham set the tone when the launched a three-run homer off Sounds’ starter Eric Jokisch in the bottom of the first inning. The blast came right after a fielding error by Franklin Barreto and a free pass issued by Jokisch.
The deficit grew to 4-0 in the second when right fielder Nate Orf singled in Keon Broxton. Orf went 4-for-5 on the day and has nine hits through the first three games of the series.
Nashville got on the board in the fourth when red-hot Dustin Fowler started a rally with a leadoff double. Beau Taylor knocked in Fowler with a sharp base hit to center to make it a 4-1 game.
Fowler had his fourth consecutive multi-hit game in the losing effort. He went 2-for-4 and has 18 hits over his last nine games. Eight of the hits have gone for extra bases.
Jokisch saw his day end after giving up a pair of runs in the sixth inning. Mauricio Dubon and Ji-Man Choi had back-to-back run-scoring hits to give Colorado Springs a 6-1 lead. Jokisch allowed six runs (five earned) in six innings as his record dropped to 0-4 on the season.
With the series finale looming Thursday, Colorado Springs has outscored Nashville, 35-10, and has out-hit the Sounds, 47-28, in the hitter friendly confines of Security Service Field.
The four-game series concludes Thursday afternoon at Security Service Field. Right-hander James Naile (3-2, 1.21) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Aaron Brooks (2-1, 4.50) for the Sky Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With today’s 8-1 loss, the Sounds dropped to 12-14 on the season.
- Dustin Fowler had another multi-hit game, his team-leading 12th of the season. Over his last nine games, he’s hitting .439 (18-for-41) with 10 runs, 7 RBI, 4 doubles, 2 home runs and 2 triples.
- Nick Martini extended his on-base streak to a team-high 14 games with a first inning walk. Since April 14, he has reached safely in every game he has played in and is hitting .316 (12-for-38) with 6 RBI, 6 runs, 4 doubles and 14 walks.
