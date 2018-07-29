Sounds Drop Slugfest in Salt Lake

The Nashville Sounds built an early 3-0 lead but saw their losing streak reach four games with an 11-6 loss to the Salt Lake Bees at Smith’s Ballpark on Saturday night. All nine Sounds hitters reached base safely in the slugfest, but Salt Lake notched 18 hits and went in order just once against Sounds pitchers.
The Sounds jumped out to a 3-0 lead with a big first inning against Jose Suarez. Ramon Laureano and Boog Powell walked to start the game, and Sheldon Neuse moved his hitting streak to 13 games by smashing a two-run triple. Then Neuse scored on a sacrifice fly to deep center by Anthony Garcia. The lead didn’t last long, as the Bees scored one in the first, four in the second and three in the third to chase James Naile. The Sounds’ starter gave up eight runs on 12 hits in 2 1/3 innings in the loss.
Down 8-3, the Sounds fought back with single runs over the next three innings. Franklin Barreto doubled and scored on a grounder by Steve Lombardozzi in the fourth, and Laureano homered in the fifth. It was his fourth homer in five games on the road trip, and his eighth in July. Jorge Mateo doubled home a run in the sixth to pull the Sounds within 8-6, but the Bees responded. They scored once in the sixth against Ryan Dull and twice in the eighth against Danny Coulombe for the 11-6 final. Eduardo Paredes got the relief win for Salt Lake.
Game 3 of the four-game set is Sunday at 7:05 p.m. Chris Bassitt (3-4, 5.33) is scheduled to start for the Sounds, and Dylan Unsworth (5-0, 5.77) will counter for the Bees.
