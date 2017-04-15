Sounds Drop Series Opener to Colorado Springs, 6-1

The Nashville Sounds’ offensive struggles continued in their 6-1series-opening loss to the Colorado Springs Sky Sox in front 11,097 fans, a second consecutive sellout crowd at First Tennessee Park.
The Nashville Sounds found themselves in a 2-0 hole before getting a chance to hit. Lewis Brinson doubled to left field to lead off the game, advanced on a ground out by Kyle Wren, then scored on a passed ball. Designated hitter Ryan Cordell then drilled a 1-2 pitch beyond the fence down the left field line to put the Sky Sox up 2-0.
Paul Blackburn (0-2, 2.25) settled down after the first inning to keep the Sky Sox off the board for the next five innings. The 23-year-old finished with a line of two runs, both earned on five hits while walking two and striking out eight batters.
With two outs in the top of the seventh inning Brinson ripped a line drive to right field that sent Chris Parmelee back to the warning track. Parmelee had the ball but could not maintain control and let the ball fall to the ground allowing Yadiel Rivera to score as Brinson raced to third base. Kyle Wren followed that up with a single in front of Parmelee to drive in the fourth run of the game for Colorado Springs.
The Sky Sox loaded the bases with just one out in the eight and cashed in with one run on a sacrifice fly from Rivera to make it 5-0.Tyler Heineman then hit a hot shot to second baseman Renato Nunez who let the ball get past him and allowed Brett Phillips to come home and make the score 6-0.
Nashville broke through in the eighth inning when Matt McBride hit a bloop single into shallow right field that scored Renato Nunez. The Sounds were able to load the bases but could not cash in and the score remained 6-1 Sky Sox.
The Sounds failed to score a run through seven innings for the fifth time in ten games this season.
Game two of the Sounds’ series against the Colorado Spring Sky Sox is Sunday afternoon at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Chris Smith (0-1, 1.50) starts for Nashville against left-hander Josh Hader (1-1, 3.38) for Colorado Springs. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.