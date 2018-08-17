Sounds Drop Series Opener to Baby Cakes

The Nashville Sounds dropped their third straight game in a 3-2 decision to the New Orleans Baby Cakes in front of a sellout crowd of 10,439 fans at First Tennessee Park Friday night.
Eric Jokisch delivered a quality start but the Sounds’ offense never materialized against three New Orleans hurlers. Jokisch tossed six innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits. It was his eighth quality start of the season.
Two of the runs allowed by Jokisch came in the first inning to give the Baby Cakes a 2-0 lead. Chris Bostick’s sacrifice fly started the scoring and Peter O’Brien’s run-scoring single gave New Orleans a two-run advantage.
Nashville got a run back in the second when New Orleans center fielder Braxton Lee lost a fly ball in the lights. BJ Boyd had a two-out single to put a runner on base for Bruce Maxwell who hit a line drive over Lee’s head. It scored Boyd to make it a 2-1 game.
New Orleans bounced back right away in the third with another run. O’Brien’s RBI double down the left field line scored Bostick to give the Baby Cakes a 3-1 lead.
Nashville designated hitter Beau Taylor sparked a rally in the sixth with a leadoff double to left-center. Sheldon Neuse followed with a double of his own – a two-bagger down the left-field line that chased Taylor home to trim the deficit to 3-2.
The Sounds couldn’t push across the tying run against relievers Jose Quijada and Jumbo Diaz. Quijada tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings before handing it off to Diaz who shut the door in the ninth.
Game two of the three-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Tennessee Park. Left-hander Jesus Luzardo (1-0, 4.32) starts for Nashville against left-hander Dillon Peters (4-7, 6.26) for New Orleans. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 3-2 loss, the Sounds dropped to 66-58 on the season.
- Tonight’s crowd of 10,439 was the 17th sellout of the season and 72nd in ballpark history.
- BJ Boyd went 1-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to a season-best 11 games.
- Eric Jokisch logged his eighth quality start (6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K) of the season.
