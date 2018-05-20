Sounds Doubled Up By Dodgers

The strikeout bug bit the Nashville Sounds Saturday night as they fell to the Oklahoma City Dodgers 4-2. Sounds batters struck out 16 times to set a new season-high.
The Sounds were unable to muster anything offensively against Oklahoma City starter Dennis Santana. The pitching prospect, making his Triple-A debut, mowed through the Sounds lineup, striking out 11 batters in six innings to match a career-high. Santana’s counterpart on the mound, Naile, took a tough luck loss after tossing his fourth quality start of the season. He allowed three runs but just one was earned in his seven innings of work. Naile retired the final 10 batters he faced.
Nashville did not waste any time lighting up the scoreboard once Santana’s night was finished. Anthony Garcia was hit by a pitch from relief pitcher C.C. Lee to begin the seventh inning, then Smolinski crushed his first home run of the season to pull the Sounds within a run.
Oklahoma City took an early lead as leadoff man Tim Locastro singled and swiped second base to begin the game. Travis Taijeron then cracked a base hit to bring Locastro around to score.
The Dodgers added a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Henry Ramos reached on a costly error by third baseman Sheldon Neuse. Kyle Garlick then singled up the middle and Ramos advanced to third on a heads-up baserunning play. Garlick moved up to second base on the throw. Jake Peter rewarded to aggressive baserunning by driving them both in to score with a base hit to push the lead to 3-0.
After Smolinski’s two-run home run in the seventh inning the Dodgers added an insurance run in the eighth inning off Jeremy Bleich. Breyvic Valera tripled to begin the frame and Donovan Solano’s double brought him home.
Trailing 4-2 in the ninth inning, the Sounds brought the tying run to the plate. Franklin Barreto was plunked by Joe Broussard to leadoff the inning but he was left stranded on first base as the next three batters were retired in order.
The Sounds and Dodgers conclude the four-game series Sunday afternoon in Oklahoma City. Right-hander Frankie Montas (1-4, 3.75) starts for Nashville against right-hander Guillermo Moscoso (1-2, 3.66) for Oklahoma City. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 4-2 loss, the Sounds dropped to 21-20 on the season.
- Tonight was the fourth time this season the Sounds lost with the opportunity to go three games over .500.
- Nick Martini was ejected after arguing a strikeout call in the sixth inning. He became the first Sounds player or coach to be ejected this season.
- Nick Martini extended his consecutive on-base streak to 29 games when he singled to lead off the fourth inning. Since April 14, Martini has reached safely in every game he has played in.
- Sheldon Neuse has now struck out in 20 consecutive games. He has had a plate appearance in 38 games and has struck out at least once in 35 of them.
- James Naile induced 13 groundouts, the most by any Sounds pitcher this season. He notched his team-high fourth quality start and tossed seven innings for the fourth time in 2018.
