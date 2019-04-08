Sounds’ Comeback Falls Short Against Cubs

The Nashville Sounds lost to the Iowa Cubs 6-5 in the series finale Monday night at First Tennessee Park. The Sounds dropped four of five in the opening homestand of the season.
In the top of the second inning, Iowa struck first. With one out, the Cubs hit back-to-back singles by Jim Adduci and Zack Short. Taylor Davis followed with a soft groundball back to pitcher Phillips Valdez who attempted to turn a double play but threw the ball into center field, scoring Adduci and putting Short at third. Cristhian Adames then grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Short to put Iowa up 2-0.
Nashville responded in the bottom of the third when Willie Calhoun came up to the plate with two out and men on the corners. Calhoun grounded to second baseman Trent Giambrone who airmailed his throw to first allowing Jose Trevino to score and trim the deficit to 2-1.
Iowa responded immediately when Johnny Field led off the top of the fourth with a triple. Moments later, Short grounded out to score Field, extending the Iowa lead to 3-1.
The Sounds chipped their way back into the game, collecting three singles and walking twice in the bottom of the fifth. Calhoun, Matt Davidson and Danny Santana had the three singles consecutively, with Santana’s knocking in Andy Ibanez. A couple batters later, Nolan Fontana came to the plate with the bases loaded and two out. Working an eight-pitch at bat, Fontana walked to score Calhoun to tie the game at three runs each.
Exploding for three runs in the top of the seventh, the Cubs broke the tie with four hits which included a two-RBI double by Phillip Evans.
Nashville scored in the eighth on an Ibanez double that plated Eli White to make it a 6-4 game.
The Sounds entered the bottom of the ninth down two runs. Davidson led off with a double, who then traded places with Santana to put the tying run on second base. However, the Sounds went in order the rest of the way and dropped a one-run game.
Nashville travels to Round Rock to begin a three-game series with the Express. Left-hander Taylor Hearn (0-1, 7.20) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Forrest Whitley (0-0, —) for the Express. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s loss the Sounds dropped to 1-4 on the season.
- Andy Ibanez has gone 3-for-4 in each of his two games with Nashville.
- Brady Feigl finished the game with 2.1 shutout innings, including striking out his first four batters.
- Eli White extended his hitting streak to five games when he doubled in the first inning. White has hit safely in every game this season and is hitting .353 (6-for-17) on the season.
- Both teams combined for 25 strikeouts: Nashville’s 13 versus Iowa’s 12.
