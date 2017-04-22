Sounds Come From Behind to Top Sky Sox 5-2

The Nashville Sounds used a flurry of hits in the final two innings to top the Colorado Springs Sky Sox 5-2. The Sounds trailed 2-1 through seven innings but erupted for four runs on seven hits in the final two frames to earn the victory.
The win was just the second for the Sounds all season in a game when they trailed after seven innings. Nashville is now 2-8 in such games.
Melvin Mercedes wasted no time settling in on a chilly evening in Colorado Springs. The second baseman ripped a triple to right field. Mark Canha drove in his fourth run of the season as he lifted a fly ball deep enough into center field to score Mercedes from third.
The Sky Sox matched the Sounds in the opening frame as Garrett Cooper scorched a two-out double over the head of center fielder, Kenny Wilson to score Lewis Brinson from first base.
After surrendering one run in the first inning, Chris Smith (0-1, 3.07) cruised through the next five frames en route to his first quality start of the season. The 36-year-old gave up one run on five hits in six innings. He was replaced by Tucker Healy (1-1, 2.70) who promptly was taken deep by Brett Phillips to give the Sky Sox the 2-1 advantage. Healy would earn the win, however as the Sounds scored two runs in the eighth inning.
The Sounds offense heated up in the eighth inning as they began the frame with four consecutive hits. Bruce Maxwell led off with a base hit to left field then advanced on the first hit of the season for Matt Chapman, a tapper to third base. With Kenny Wilson at the dish, the Sounds attempted a double steal. Maxwell was safe at third but Chapman was gunned down at second. With Wilson still at the plate, Colorado Springs’ David Goforth bounced a pitch in the dirt that eluded the catcher, Andrew Susac, allowing Maxwell to scamper home and tie the game at two.
Andrew Lambo crossed up the shift on a hit and run with Wilson to put runners on the corners and just one out. Mercedes then drove in the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice to the shortstop as he was able to beat out the double play attempt.
Nashville posted a pair of insurance runs in the ninth inning as the first four batters reached base. Chris Parmelee, Ryan Lavarnway walked, and Maxwell stroked a double to left field to drive in two runs.
Bobby Wahl shut the door on the Sky Sox in the bottom of the ninth inning to earn his third save of the season.
The Sounds continue a four game set with the Colorado Springs Sky Sox Sunday afternoon for game two of the series. Right-hander Zach Neal (1-1, 3.77) takes the mound for the Sounds against Paolo Espino (2-0, 4.76) for the Sky Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.