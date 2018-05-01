Sounds Can’t Hold Lead, Fall to Sky Sox

A back-and-forth affair in Colorado Springs went to the Sky Sox as the Sounds dropped a 10-6 decision at Security Service Field Tuesday night.
The Sounds had leads of 2-0 and 5-2, but it wasn’t to be as the Sky Sox came back with a pair of late four-run innings to win game two of the four-game set.
Consecutive run-scoring base hits by Anthony Garcia and Slade Heathcott gave Nashville a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. Colorado Springs quickly bounced back with a pair of runs against Sounds’ starter Kendall Graveman in the fifth. Keon Broxton’s RBI double made it a 2-1 game, and Nate Orf’s sacrifice fly evened the game at 2-2.
Sheldon Neuse put the Sounds ahead in the top of the sixth with a two-run double down the left field line. Dustin Garneau followed with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 5-2.
Again, it wasn’t to be as Colorado Springs came right back. The first six batters reached in the bottom of the sixth inning, resulting in four runs for the Sky Sox. Christian Bethancourt hit a two-run homer, Broxton had a game-tying single, and Nate Orf doubled to give Colorado Springs a 6-5 lead.
Graveman was cruising through four innings before faltering in the fifth and sixth when he allowed a total of eight hits. The right-hander allowed six runs on 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings. He did not factor into the decision.
Neuse drew a bases loaded walk to even the game at 6-6 in the seventh, but the Sounds missed a big opportunity with the bases loaded and nobody out.
Kyle Wren’s RBI single put the Sky Sox ahead for good in the eighth, and Mauricio Dubon’s three-run homer extended their lead to 10-6.
The four-game series continues Wednesday afternoon in Colorado Springs. Left-hander Eric Jokisch (0-3, 4.15) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Alec Asher (0-0, 0.00) for the Sky Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 10-6 loss, the Sounds dropped to 12-13 on the season.
- The Sounds dropped to below .500 for the first time since they were 8-9 entering the April 23 game at Omaha.
- Dustin Fowler continues to swing a hot bat for Nashville with two more hits. Fowler is hitting .432 (16-for-37) with 9 runs, 7 RBI, 3 doubles, 2 home runs and 2 triples over his last eight games.
- Sheldon Neuse doubled his RBI total on the season with three tonight. Neuse had a two-run double in the sixth and drew a bases loaded walk in the seventh.
