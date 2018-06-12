Sounds Blow Late Lead, Lose to Rainiers

The Nashville Sounds failed to hang on to a 6-1 lead and dropped the series finale to the Tacoma Rainiers, 8-6, in front of 7,824 fans at First Tennessee Park Monday night.
Tacoma scored four runs in the seventh and three in the eighth to erase the deficit. It came after Nashville starter James Naile limited the Rainiers to just one run on five hits in six innings. The quality start was Naile’s team-leading sixth of the season.
Nashville built a lead thanks to a four-run bottom of the sixth. Leading 2-1 entering the frame, four consecutive hits by Beau Taylor, Anthony Garcia, Bruce Maxwell and Franklin Barreto extended the lead to 3-1. Jorge Mateo made it a 6-1 game when he cleared the bases with a three-run triple down the right field line.
Dean Kiekhefer relieved Naile to start the seventh and faced four batters without recording an out. A two-run triple by Garrett Kennedy cut the Nashville lead to 6-3. Sounds Manager Fran Riordan was ejected from the game after arguing the ball was hit foul down the right field line.
Tacoma’s Ian Miller made it a 6-4 game when he doubled in a run and Kirk Nieuwenhuis made it a one-run game with an RBI single.
Carlos Ramirez entered for Kiekhefer in the top of the eighth and gave up the lead. Andrew Aplin walked to start the inning and Seth Mejias-Brean was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second. After Ramirez struck out back-to-back hitters, Miller sliced a two-run double down the left field line to give the Rainiers a 7-6 lead. They added a run when Gordon Beckham doubled to score Miller.
Tacoma relievers Matt Tenuta, Darin Gillies and Tyler Higgins kept Nashville off the scoreboard the rest of the way to ensure a series win for the Rainiers.
The Sounds travel to El Paso to begin a four-game series with the El Paso Chihuahuas Wednesday night. Right-hander Ben Bracewell (0-2, 6.55) starts for Nashville against right-hander Walker Lockett (2-5, 5.10) for El Paso. First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 8-6 loss, the Sounds dropped to 30-32 on the season.
- The five-run lead the Sounds failed to protect is the largest blown lead loss of the season.
- Nick Martini extended his consecutive on-base streak to 45 games when he walked in the third inning. Martini’s streak is the longest by a Nashville player in the Pacific Coast League era and is the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball. Since April 14, Martini has reached safely in every game he has played in. He also extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a single in the ninth.
- Shortstop Jorge Mateo notched his fourth three-RBI game and sixth triple of the season. The six triples are tied for second-most in the PCL.
The 2018 season is the Sounds' 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate.