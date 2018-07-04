Sounds Blast Storm Chasers in Finale

The Nashville Sounds smashed three home runs and got 5 2/3 solid innings from Brett Anderson to beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 9-2 on Tuesday night at Werner Park. The Sounds ended their nine-game road trip with a 6-3 mark.
The Sounds broke open the game with a five-run third inning against Glenn Sparkman. Nick Martini drilled an opposite-field two-run homer to left to make it 2-0 and move his consecutive games on-base streak to 63. Then Jake Smolinski doubled home Steve Lombardozzi, and Melvin Mercedes smashed a two-run single to make it 5-0. Martini’s home run moved his consecutive games on-base streak to 63 in a row.
The Sounds hit two more homers in the fifth to chase Sparkman and break it open. Smolinski lined a solo shot to left, and Sheldon Neuse crushed one to left-center for a 7-0 lead. Omaha’s only two runs came in the bottom of the sixth against Anderson, who retired his first 11 batters, yielded four hits and struck out five in the win. Lombardozzi’s two-run single in the eighth gave the Sounds their 10th hit and a 9-2 lead that became the final. Ryan Dull, J.B. Wendelken and Bobby Wahl combined for 3 1/3 hitless relief innings.
The Sounds return home to First Tennessee Park on Wednesday night to open a five-game series on the 4th of July against the Iowa Cubs. Eric Jokisch (2-7, 4.45) faces his former team, and Clarksville native Alec Mills (3-8, 4.81) is scheduled to start for Iowa. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
