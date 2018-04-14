Sounds Blanked by Storm Chasers 5-0

The Nashville Sounds’ offense did not live up to the Friday Fireworks mantra and were shutout by the Omaha Storm Chasers 5-0 in front of a sellout crowd of 10,481 at First Tennessee Park. It was the second time in the 2018 campaign the Sounds have been shutout.
Sounds starter Eric Jokisch cruised through the first three innings, allowing just two hits before Omaha broke through in the fourth inning. Hunter Dozier collected a one-out double and came around to score when Frank Schwindel squeaked a triple just fair inside the first base bag that trickled down into the right field corner. Schwindel was brought home on a sacrifice ground out by Ryan O’Hearn.
O’Hearn came up big again for the Storm Chasers in the top of the sixth as the Omaha took advantage of a pair of two-out walks from Jokisch. O’Hearn smacked a two-out, two-run triple into the gap in right center field over the outstretched mit of BJ Boyd. Nick Dini followed that triple up with an RBI double to extend Omaha’s lead to 5-0.
Dustin Fowler and Josh Phegley each collected a pair of hits to lead the Sounds offensively.
The closest the Sounds came to lighting up the scoreboard came in the third inning when they loaded the bases. Fowler’s single was sandwiched between a pair of doubles but Omaha starter Scott Barlow induced an inning ending ground ball to Phegley.
The Sounds continue their four-game series with the Storm Chasers Saturday night at First Tennessee Park. Left-hander Brett Anderson (0-1, 0.00) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Andres Machado (0-0, 6.00) for the Storm Chasers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- The Sounds dropped to 3-6 on the season.
- The Sounds are now 1-6 in games played on Friday the 13th since 2010.
- Anthony Garcia failed to reach base for the first time this season, ending his team-long six-game streak.
- Nashville’s bullpen continued its dominance as Bobby Wahl and Josh Lucas combined to throw three shutout innings and strikeout four. On the season the bullpen has a 0.90 ERA (40.0 IP/4 ER). The relievers have allowed just 17 hits while recording 38 strikeouts.
- 10,481 fans came out to the ballpark for First Tennessee Park’s first sellout of 2018. It was the 56th shutout in ballpark history.
