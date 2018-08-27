Sounds Blanked by Redbirds in Series Finale

The Nashville Sounds managed only four hits in a 2-0 loss to the Memphis Redbirds Monday night at AutoZone Park. With the win in the series finale, the Redbirds took three of four from the Sounds.
Dustin Fowler doubled in the first inning off Memphis starter Adam Wainwright, but that was the last extra-base hit of the night for Nashville. Jorge Mateo and Boog Powell collected singles in the third inning, and Franklin Barreto singled in the ninth.
Making a Major League rehab start, Wainwright allowed three hits in four shutout innings. He walked a pair and struck out four. After Mateo and Powell singled to put two runners on for Nashville in the third, Wainwright retired Fowler on a fly out to end the threat.
Memphis plated the only two runs of the game in the home half of the third. Nashville starter Raul Alcantara gave up a leadoff single to Randy Arozarena who promptly swiped second base. A base hit by Rangel Ravelo scored Arozarena for the first run of the game. Two batters later, Alex Mejia followed with a base hit to right-center to give the Redbirds a 2-0 lead.
Nashville’s offense never materialized against Wainwright or reliever Tyler Lyons who followed the starter with five scoreless innings in relief. The Sounds only had two at-bats with runners in scoring position, and none after the third inning.
Sounds relievers Chris Hatcher, Jeremy Bleich and J.B. Wendelken kept the game close with five scoreless innings. The trio allowed three hits while collecting three strikeouts.
Lyons earned the win and Alcantara was tagged with the loss, his sixth of the season.
The Sounds travel to New Orleans to begin a three-game series with the Baby Cakes set to begin Tuesday night. Left-hander Eric Jokisch (5-10, 4.25) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Tyler Cloyd (5-5, 5.57) for the Baby Cakes. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 2-0 loss, the Sounds dropped to 69-64 on the season.
- Nashville was shut out for the 10th time this season. The Sounds are 9-10 in shutout games in 2018.
- Relievers Chris Hatcher, Jeremy Bleich and J.B. Wendelken combined to throw five scoreless innings out of the bullpen (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K).
The 2018 season is the Sounds’ 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.