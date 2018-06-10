Sounds Blanked by Rainiers in Pitcher’s Duel

The Nashville Sounds came out on the wrong end of a pitcher’s duel with the Tacoma Rainiers in front of 10,117 fans at First Tennessee Park Saturday night. The Sounds were shutout by Tacoma 1-0 as both pitching staffs kept the opposing offenses at bay.
Nashville’s Edwin Jackson shined in his Sounds debut but it was not enough as Tacoma’s Rob Whalen had his best performance of the season. Jackson notched his seventh quality start of the season after six with Triple-A Syracuse as he allowed just one lone run on three hits in his six innings of work. He walked three and fanned seven. Whalen meanwhile yielded just two infield singles in six innings of shutout baseball and recorded an out against the final 12 batters he faced.
The lone tally of the game came in the first inning as the first two Rainiers reached on a base hit and a walk. Following a double steal, Kirk Nieuwenhuis gave Tacoma a lead it would not relinquish as he flied out to center field to bring home Ian Miller.
Sheldon Neuse gave the Sounds life in the eighth inning as he laced a double into the right center field gap but he was left stranded at third base.
Josh Lucas gave the Sounds two scoreless innings out of the bullpen while Bobby Wahl struck out three of the four batters he faced to keep Nashville within striking distance. Anthony Garcia worked a one-out walk in the bottom of the ninth to bring the winning run to the plate but Tacoma’s Ryan Garton fanned Bruce Maxwell and Franklin Barreto to shut the door on the Sounds and secure the victory.
Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for Sunday night at First Tennessee Park. Left-hander Eric Jokisch (1-7, 5.43) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Casey Lawrence (4-2, 2.79) for the Rainiers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 1-0 loss, the Sounds dropped to 30-30 on the season.
- Tonight’s attendance of 10,117 at First Tennessee Park marked the eighth sellout of the season and 63rd in ballpark history.
- The loss was the first 1-0 defeat for the Sounds since July 17, 2017 at Iowa.
- The Sounds are now 12-8 in one-run games this season.
- Nashville is now 61-42 against the Pacific Conference since 2015.
- The Sounds are now 6-5 in shutout games this season. No Pacific Coast League team has played in more shutout games than Nashville.
- The three hits tallied by the Sounds were the second fewest in a game this season.
