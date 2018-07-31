Sounds Begin Seven-Game Homestand Wednesday

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns to First Tennessee Park for a seven-game homestand on Wednesday, August 1.
The Sounds welcome the Fresno Grizzlies, the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, for a three-game series from August 1-3 before hosting the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, for a four-game series from August 4-7.
Below is a preview for each game of the homestand:
Wednesday, August 1 vs. Fresno – 7:05 p.m.
- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
- Wear It Wednesday Jorge Mateo T-Shirt Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by Delek US.
Thursday, August 2 vs. Fresno – 7:05 p.m.
- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
- Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.
Friday, August 3 vs. Fresno – 7:05 p.m.
- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
- FOX 17 News post-game fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.
Saturday, August 4 vs. Sacramento – 7:05 p.m.
- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
- Girl Scout Night – Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee can purchase discounted tickets. Scouts can also participate in a Baseball 101 Clinic at 2:30 p.m. at First Tennessee Park. Sign-ups are being accepted (limited to 50 spots) through the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee office at 615-460-0227.
- Enjoy Saturday at the Park with visits to The Band Box and our Family Fun Zone in the right field corner.
Sunday, August 5 vs. Sacramento – 6:15 p.m.
- Gates open at 5:15 p.m.
- Kids Backpack Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans (12 & under) presented by First Tennessee.
- Back to School Night – School of Rock will perform a pregame concert at the Family Fun Zone from 5:30-6:00 p.m.
- Hyundai pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.
- Military Sunday Family Fun Day – The Sounds extend their military appreciation by wearing special military jerseys on the field and offering discounted reserved section tickets for active and veteran men, women and families – subject to availability.
- Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (12 & under) presented by First Tennessee.
Monday, August 6 vs. Sacramento – 7:05 p.m.
- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
- Kroger Plus Monday – Buy a “Family 4-Pack” that includes 4 Select section tickets, 4 hot dogs & 4 fountain sodas for $44 when fans show their Kroger Plus card at the Sounds Ticket Office.
Tuesday, August 7 vs. Sacramento – 7:05 p.m.
- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
- Takeover Tuesday with a special guest social media contributor presented by Pepsi.
Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single game ticket prices at First Tennessee Park. The offer is valid for any reserved seat section on Sunday through Wednesday games – subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government issued military I.D. required at box office; no phone orders).
The Nashville Sounds’ media partners for weekly promotions include Nash FM 103.3, 104.5 The Zone, 96.3 JACK-fm, iHeartRadio, FOX 17 News, and WSMV-TV Channel 4.
The 2018 season is the Sounds’ 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.