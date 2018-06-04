Sounds Begin Seven-Game Homestand Tuesday

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns to First Tennessee Park for a seven-game homestand set to begin on Tuesday, June 5.
The Sounds welcome the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Reno Aces, for a three-game series from June 5-7. Following the Aces, the Sounds welcome the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, the Tacoma Rainiers, for a four-game set from June 8-11.
Below is a preview for each game of the homestand:
Tuesday, June 5 vs. Reno – 7:05 p.m.
- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
- Takeover Tuesday with a special guest, the winner of season 7 of “The Voice”, Craig Wayne Boyd presented by Pepsi. Boyd will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, sing the National Anthem, and take part in a Twitter Q&A.
Wednesday, June 6 vs. Reno – 7:05 p.m.
- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
- Wear It Wednesday BJ Boyd T-Shirt Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans – presented by 96.3 JACK FM.
Thursday, June 7 vs. Reno – 7:05 p.m.
- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
- Tennessee Titans first round draft pick Rashaan Evans will throw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the game.
- Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.
Friday, June 8 vs. Tacoma – 7:05 p.m.
- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
- FOX 17 News post-game fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.
Saturday, June 9 vs. Tacoma – 7:05 p.m.
- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
- The Sounds celebrate CMA Week with a commemorative bobblehead giveaway presented by First Tennessee. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Country Legends-themed bobblehead featuring Johnny Cash, George Jones, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton.
- Enjoy Saturday at the Park with visits to The Band Box and our Family Fun Zone in the right field corner.
Sunday, June 10 vs. Tacoma – 6:15 p.m.
- Gates open at 5:15 p.m.
- Sounds Bucket Hat Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans.
- Hyundai pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.
- Youth Sports Day – Discounted group tickets with a pre-game parade on the field – advance purchase required by calling 615-690-HITS.
- Military Sunday Family Fun Day – The Sounds extend their military appreciation by wearing special military jerseys on the field and offering discounted reserved section tickets for active and veteran men, women and families – subject to availability.
- Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (12 & under) presented by First Tennessee.
Monday, June 11 vs. Tacoma – 7:05 p.m.
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
- Kroger Plus Monday – Buy a “Family 4-Pack” that includes 4 Select section tickets, 4 hot dogs & 4 fountain sodas for $44 when fans show their Kroger Plus card at the Sounds Ticket Office.
- Faith and Family Worship Night presented by Trevecca University – Join the Sounds for a night of worship and baseball with a player testimony. Long Hollow Wave and Caitie Hurst perform a pre-game concert at 5:45 near the Family Fun Zone.
- The Sounds wear their black “Music City” jerseys to represent Nashville’s rich musical heritage.
Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single game ticket prices at First Tennessee Park. The offer is valid for any reserved seat section on Sunday through Wednesday games – subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government issued military I.D. required at box office; no phone orders).
The Nashville Sounds’ media partners for weekly promotions include Nash FM 103.3, 104.5 The Zone, 96.3 JACK-fm, iHeartRadio, FOX 17 News, and WSMV-TV Channel 4.
The 2018 season is the Sounds’ 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.