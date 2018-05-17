Sounds Begin Nine-Game Homestand Monday

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns to First Tennessee Park for a nine-game homestand set to begin on Monday, May 21.
The Sounds welcome the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, the Colorado Springs Sky Sox, for a four-game series from May 21-24. Following the Sky Sox, the Sounds welcome the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Oklahoma City Dodgers, for a five-game set from May 25-29.
Below is a preview for each game of the homestand:
Monday, May 21 vs. Colorado Springs – 6:35 p.m.
- Gates open at 5:00 p.m.
- Kroger Plus Monday – Buy a “Family 4-Pack” that includes 4 Select section tickets, 4 hot dogs & 4 fountain sodas for $44 when fans show their Kroger Plus card at the Sounds Ticket Office.
- Faith and Family Worship Night presented by Trevecca University – Join the Sounds for a night of worship and baseball with player testimony. Unspoken performs a pre-game concert near the Family Fun Zone.
- The Sounds wear their black “Music City” jerseys to represent Nashville’s rich musical heritage.
Tuesday, May 22 vs. Colorado Springs – 6:35 p.m.
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
- Takeover Tuesday with special guest actress Brandi Cyrus presented by Pepsi. Cyrus, who will play in the City of Hope’s Celebrity Softball Game at First Tennessee Park on June 9, will do a pre-game Twitter Q&A session, live in-game interview and autograph session, and be a guest manager for the fifth inning Country Legends Race that features close Cyrus family friend, Dolly Parton.
Wednesday, May 23 vs. Colorado Springs – 6:35 p.m.
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
- Wear It Wednesday James Naile T-Shirt Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans – presented by Mr. Roof.
Thursday, May 24 vs. Colorado Springs – 6:35 p.m.
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
- Teacher Appreciation Night – All Middle Tennessee area teachers and educators can enjoy a night at the ballpark with discounted tickets. Advance purchase required by calling 615-690-HITS.
- Second Annual Strike Out Hunger Food Drive – The Nashville Sounds Foundation is hosting a food drive in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank. Fans can enter for a chance to win a Club Suite for 16 people on August 5 by donating most needed items such as peanut butter, canned chicken or tuna, canned fruits and vegetables, cereal, pasta or soup.
- Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.
Friday, May 25 vs. Oklahoma City – 6:35 p.m.
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
- Memorial Day Weekend Picnic Celebration – Pick any Sounds game over Memorial Day Weekend (Friday-Monday) and receive a Club Level ticket and all-you-can-eat picnic starting at just $50.
- FOX 17 News post-game fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.
Saturday, May 26 vs. Oklahoma City – 6:35 p.m.
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
- A League of Their Own Night benefiting Play Like a Girl. The Sounds will wear special jerseys designed after the 1992 sports comedy and will be available via jersey auction. The online and mobile auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. and finish at the end of the sixth inning. Winning bidders in-ballpark will receive their game-worn signed jersey on the field post-game.
- Enjoy Saturday at the Park with visits to The Band Box and our Family Fun Zone in the right field corner.
Sunday, May 27 vs. Oklahoma City – 6:35 p.m.
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
- Sounds Cap Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans – presented by Advance Financial.
- Hyundai pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players from 5:30 to 5:45 p.m.
- Youth Sports Day – Discounted group tickets with a pre-game parade on the field – advance purchase required by calling 615-690-HITS.
- Military Sunday Family Fun Day – The Sounds extend their military appreciation by wearing special military jerseys on the field and offering discounted reserved section tickets for active and veteran men, women and families – subject to availability.
- Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (12 & under) presented by First Tennessee.
- Post-Game Memorial Weekend Fireworks.
Monday, May 28 vs. Oklahoma City – 12:05 p.m.
- Gates open at 11:00 a.m.
- The Sounds wear camouflage jerseys and hats in recognition of Memorial Day.
Tuesday, May 29 vs. Oklahoma City – 6:35 p.m.
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
- Takeover Tuesday with a special guest social media contributor presented by Pepsi.
Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single game ticket prices at First Tennessee Park. The offer is valid for any reserved seat section on Sunday through Wednesday games – subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government issued military I.D. required at box office; no phone orders).
The Nashville Sounds’ media partners for weekly promotions include Nash FM 103.3, 104.5 The Zone, 96.3 JACK-fm, iHeartRadio, FOX 17 News, and WSMV-TV Channel 4.
The 2018 season is the Sounds’ 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.