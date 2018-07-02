Sounds Begin Five-Game Homestand Wednesday

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club returns to First Tennessee Park for a five-game homestand on Wednesday, July 4. The Sounds welcome the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, the Iowa Cubs, for a five-game series from July 4-8.
Below is a preview for each game of the homestand:
Wednesday, July 4 vs. Iowa – 7:05 p.m.
- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
- Wear It Wednesday Bobby Wahl T-Shirt Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans – presented by Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers.
- Pre-game skydivers will land on the field at First Tennessee Park prior to the national anthem performed by Nashville recording artist April Kry.
- First Tennessee Park and Hap & Harry’s unveils a Nashville Sounds Tennessee Kolsch Golden Ale.
- The Sounds will wear their camouflage jerseys in honor of Independence Day.
- Post-game fireworks presented by Nashville International Airport.
Thursday, July 5 vs. Iowa – 7:05 p.m.
- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
- Celebrate Independence Day with the all-you-can-eat Club Level picnic that includes Budweiser and Bud Light draft beer, soda, water and tea for $55 per person.
- Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser – the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.
Friday, July 6 vs. Iowa – 7:05 p.m.
- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
- FOX 17 News post-game superhero-themed fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.
Saturday, July 7 vs. Iowa – 7:05 p.m.
- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.
- Superhero Jersey Auction benefiting Gilda’s Club. The online and mobile auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. and finish at the end of the sixth inning. Winning bidders in-ballpark will receive their game-worn signed jersey on the field post-game.
- Enjoy Saturday at the Park with visits to The Band Box and our Family Fun Zone in the right field corner.
Sunday, July 8 vs. Iowa – 6:15 p.m.
- Gates open at 5:15 p.m.
- Booster superhero bobblehead giveaway to the first 2,000 fans.
- Superhero character appearances.
- Hyundai pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.
- Military Sunday Family Fun Day – The Sounds extend their military appreciation by wearing special military jerseys on the field and offering discounted reserved section tickets for active and veteran men, women and families – subject to availability.
- Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (12 & under) presented by First Tennessee.
Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single game ticket prices at First Tennessee Park. The offer is valid for any reserved seat section on Sunday through Wednesday games – subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government issued military I.D. required at box office; no phone orders).
The 2018 season is the Sounds’ 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.