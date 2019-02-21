Sounds Announce Weekly Promotions for 2019 Season

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced its weekly promotions for the 2019 season. The 70-game home schedule at First Tennessee Park includes eight dates to bring your dog to the ballpark, numerous chances to win prizes on Wednesdays, drink discounts, fireworks shows, senior and military appreciation, and the always-popular family days.
Opening Day at First Tennessee Park is scheduled for Thursday, April 4 when the Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at 6:35 p.m.
Kroger Plus Mondays (9 Occurrences): Score a “Family 4-Pack” of Select section tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 fountain sodas for just $44 when showing a Kroger Plus card at the Sounds Ticket Office. Offer subject to availability. Phone and internet orders are not available for this promotion.
Tail Waggin’ Tuesday (8): New in 2019, Bring your favorite four-legged friend to the game on Tuesdays when First Tennessee Park opens its doggie doors to Nashville’s pups and their masters. Tail Waggin’ Tuesday is presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
Winning Wednesday (8): Want to win big with the Sounds? New in 2019, come on a Wednesday for your chance to win several different prizes, including a postgame trip around the bases (available to all fans) after a Sounds victory. Winning Wednesday is presented by Pepsi.
Throwback Thursdays (10): We’re going retro as Budweiser presents Throwback Thursdays when the Sounds wear their 1978 uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.
FOX 17 News Fireworks Friday (11): Watch the Nashville sky light up every Friday with a postgame FOX 17 News Fireworks show presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.
Saturday at the Park (12): The roar of the crowd at First Tennessee Park gets loudest on Saturday. Make the ballpark the place to be in Nashville with entertainment options like The Band Box.
Sunday Family Fun Day (12): It’s all about families on Sundays in 2019. With pregame autographs presented by Middle Tennessee Hyundai Dealers and postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by First Tennessee. Additionally, fans can expect children-focused giveaways for select games.
Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single game ticket prices at First Tennessee Park. The offer is valid for any reserved seat section on Sunday through Wednesday games – subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government issued military I.D. required at ticket office; no phone orders).
The full 2019 promotional schedule will be announced around the end of February. Prior to when the 42nd season of Nashville Sounds baseball officially begins on Thursday, April 4, First Tennessee Park plays host to its first Major League Baseball exhibition game when the Texas Rangers play the Sounds on Sunday, March 24 at 1:05 p.m. Season ticket memberships for the 2019 season are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.