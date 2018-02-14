Sounds Announce Weekly Promotions for 2018 Season

The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced its weekly promotions for the 2018 season. The 70-game home schedule at First Tennessee Park includes player-inspired t-shirt giveaways, fireworks shows, ticket discounts, food and drink discounts, social media guests, special jerseys, musical guests, military appreciation, and family days.
Opening Day at First Tennessee Park is scheduled for Tuesday, April 10 when the Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at 6:35 p.m.
Kroger Plus Mondays and Music City Mondays (9 Occurrences): Score a “Family 4-Pack” of Select section tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 fountain sodas for just $44 when showing a Kroger Plus card at the Sounds Box Office. Additionally, the Sounds will sport their black “Music City” jerseys to represent Nashville’s rich music heritage.
Takeover Tuesdays (7): Special guests and/or fans take over the entertainment and social media at First Tennessee Park. Features include anthem performances, meet-and-greets, autograph signings and more. Brand new in 2018, Takeover Tuesday is presented by Pepsi.
Wear It Wednesdays (9): New in 2018, the Sounds are rolling out a player-inspired t-shirt collection with a unique shirt available to the first 2,000 fans at every Wednesday game.
Throwback Thursdays (10): We’re going retro as Budweiser presents Throwback Thursdays when the Sounds wear their 1978 uniforms to commemorate the team’s original uniform style. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.
FOX 17 Fireworks Friday (12): Watch the Nashville sky light up with a post-game FOX 17 Fireworks show presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.
Saturday at the Park (11): The roar of the crowd at First Tennessee Park gets loudest on Saturday. Make the ballpark the place to be in Nashville with entertainment options like The Band Box.
Military Sundays and Family Fundays (11): On Military Sundays, presented by Piedmont Natural Gas and Tennessee 811, the Sounds salute the troops with special military jerseys and ticket discounts. Family Funday starts with the Hyundai pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players and finishes with kids 12 and under run the bases post-game, presented by First Tennessee.
Seniors and Military families can enjoy a $2.00 discount on single game ticket prices at First Tennessee Park. The offer is valid for any reserved seat section on Sunday through Wednesday games – subject to availability. Offer valid for up to four (4) tickets per I.D. (Seniors 55 +, government issued military I.D. required at box office; no phone orders).
The Nashville Sounds’ media partners for weekly promotions include Nash FM 103.3, 104.5 The Zone, 96.3 JACK-fm, iHeartRadio, FOX 17, and WSMV-TV Channel 4.
The full 2018 promotional schedule will be announced in early March.
The 2018 season will be the Sounds' 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate. Opening Day is set for Thursday, April 5 when the Sounds begin the season in New Orleans. Season ticket memberships are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.