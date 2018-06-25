Sounds and Dodgers Series Opener Postponed

Monday night’s scheduled series opener between the Nashville Sounds and Oklahoma City Dodgers was postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.
The game will be made up in a doubleheader Wednesday. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings.
The two teams will continue the series as scheduled Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. followed by Wednesday’s doubleheader and conclude it Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.
The 2018 season is the Sounds’ 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.