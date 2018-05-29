Sounds and Dodgers Postponed at First Tennessee Park

Tuesday’s game between the Nashville Sounds and Oklahoma City Dodgers has been postponed due to rain and severe weather from Subtropical Storm Alberto.
A makeup date has not been announced but will be played when the Dodgers return to First Tennessee Park from July 20-22.
Fans with a ticket to tonight’s game can exchange it for any remaining 2018 regular season game for a ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability. Tickets may be exchanged at the First Tennessee Park Box Office.
The Sounds travel to Texas to begin a five-game series with the Round Rock Express set to begin Wednesday night. Wednesday’s game is the start of the 2018 Battle for the Boot which has the Sounds transforming into the Nashville Honky Tonks and the Express changing to the Round Rock Dance Halls. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond.
The 2018 season is the Sounds’ 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.