Sounds and Baby Cakes Postponed due to Rain

Sunday’s doubleheader between the Nashville Sounds and New Orleans Baby Cakes has been postponed due to rain at First Tennessee Park.
The doubleheader was scheduled as part of the April 30th suspended game between the two teams.
Nashville and New Orleans will now play back-to-back doubleheaders at First Tennessee Park on Monday, June 19 and Tuesday, June 20th. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and play begins at 5:35 with the continuation of the April 30th suspended game. The Sounds and Baby Cakes will start in the top of the fourth inning with the score even at 0-0 and play a full nine-inning game.
Approximately 30 minutes after game one, the two teams will play Monday’s originally scheduled game as a seven-inning contest.
Fans with a ticket to today’s doubleheader may exchange it at the First Tennessee Park box office for a ticket of equal or lesser value for any 2017 home game – subject to availability.
Fans with a ticket to the original Monday, June 19th contest with New Orleans can enjoy the finish of the suspended game and the original game with just one ticket.
On Tuesday, the Sounds and Baby Cakes will play a standard Pacific Coast League doubleheader with both games scheduled for seven innings. Gates will open at 4:30 and first pitch is set for 5:35.
Fans with a ticket to the original Tuesday, June 20th contest against New Orleans can enjoy both games of the doubleheader for the price of one ticket.
The 2017 season is the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.