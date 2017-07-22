Saturday’s game between the Nashville Sounds and New Orleans Baby Cakes has been postponed due to rain at Shrine on Airline in New Orleans.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, September 2 when the Sounds return to New Orleans on the final weekend of the season. Game one of the doubleheader will start at 4:00 p.m. CST.
The two teams will continue the series Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Right-hander Zach Neal (1-4, 4.09) is scheduled to start for Nashville against right-hander Scott Copeland (6-9, 6.00) for New Orleans.
Sounds and Baby Cakes Postponed Due to Rain
