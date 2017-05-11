Coffee County senior golfer Sophie Vinson has signed a national letter of intent to continue her education and golf career at Trevecca Nazarene University. Vinson becomes the 16th Coffee County golfer to sign a college scholarship in the past 9 years. Vinson chose the Nashville university in a signing ceremony at CHS on Thursday. Vinson joins 2016 CHS graduate Teagan Perry on the Lady Trojans squad.
When asked why she chose Trevecca, the opportunity to play with her former teammate was a selling point to Vinson. “Teagan being thee was important and I know she will help me a lot in the transition from high school to college.” Vinson, who wants to major in communications, was at no loss for words when it came thanking people who helped her along the way. “There are so many people to thank, my parents and family, my coaches, my teammates, my classmates and the whole community have done so much to help me achieve this(scholarship)” said Vinson.
Coffee County head golf coach Mike Ray was effusive in his praise for Sophie. “Sophie will succeed because she has a determination and a will to compete and excel. She has great family support and is not afraid of hard work” added Ray.
Treveccca competes in Division II of the NCAA as a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. The Lady Trojans have won 5 straight conference championships. Trevecca golfer Alexa Rippy has qualified for the NCAA Division II National Championship to be held on May 17th thru the 20th in Findlay, Ohio. Trevecca is coached by David Head.
Sophie Vinson Signs Golf Scholarship with Trevecca
