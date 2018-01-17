Snow Forces Prep Sports Schedule Changes

Tuesday’s snow event forced the cancellation and postponement of several prep sporting events.
- Tuesday’s CHS basketball game at Shelbyville was moved up to Monday night. You can see the report on those games at: http://www.thunder1320.com/sports/coffee-county-basketball-splits-with-shelbyville-on-monday-night/
- Tuesday’s CCMS home basketball game with North Franklin was moved to Wednesday(1/17) night(weather permitting).
- Tuesday’s CHS/CCMS Swim Meet at Sewanee was moved to Thursday(1/18) night. The meet will get underway at 7:30 PM at the University of the South.
- Monday’s CHS freshman game at Grundy County was postponed. No make-up date has been scheduled.
Thunder Radio will keep you updated on cancellations and schedule changes as we get them.