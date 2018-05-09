Sky Sox Spoil Bark in the Park Night at First Tennessee Park

The Colorado Springs Sky Sox had their way in a 9-3 win over the Nashville Sounds in front of 8,069 fans and over 550 dogs at First Tennessee Park Tuesday night.
Nashville held a 2-1 lead after the first inning, but the close game turned into a rout when the Sky Sox erupted for six runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
After Colorado Springs plated a run in the top of the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead, Sounds center fielder Dustin Fowler launched a two-run homer into The Band Box in the bottom half of the inning to give Nashville a 2-1 lead.
Run-scoring hits by Tyrone Taylor and Christian Bethancourt in the third put Colorado Springs back on top for good.
Sounds starter James Naile settled in after the third and put up a pair of zeroes in the fourth and fifth. However, four consecutive Sky Sox hits resulted in four runs in the sixth. Tyler Saladino highlighted the frame with a three-run homer. Naile was charged with a season-high seven earned runs and was tagged with his third loss.
Nashville’s offense went silent the rest of the way. Colorado Springs starter Alec Asher allowed two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings and picked up his second win of the season.
The four-game series continues Wednesday night at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander Frankie Montas (1-3, 4.91) starts for Nashville against right-hander Bubba Derby (1-1, 2.84) for Colorado Springs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- With tonight’s 9-3 loss, the Sounds dropped to 15-16 on the season.
- With nine more innings of errorless baseball tonight, the Sounds have now played 59 consecutive innings without an error. The team has committed just one error over its last nine games.
- Dustin Fowler hit his third home run of the season in the first inning. All three of Fowler’s home runs have been two-run homers. Fowler leads the Sounds with six multi-RBI games.
- Catcher Beau Taylor extended his consecutive on-base streak to 17 games when he walked in the seventh inning. Taylor has reached safely in every game he has played in since April 13.
