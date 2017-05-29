Sky Sox Shut Out Sounds on Memorial Day

The Nashville Sounds’ offense continued to struggle in a 6-0 shutout loss to the Colorado Springs Sky Sox in front of a Memorial Day crowd of 9,018 at First Tennessee Park Monday afternoon.
The shutout loss was the second in three games against the Sky Sox. Nashville was also blanked in game one of Sunday’s doubleheader. Over the last three games, the offense has mustered just two runs on 13 hits.
Sky Sox starter Josh Hader and relievers Wei-Chung Wang, Tristan Archer, and Tim Dillard did the job Monday afternoon.
Hader and company received some early offense when the Sox put three runs on the board in the second inning against Sounds hurler Paul Blackburn.
Consecutive hits by Garrett Cooper, Brett Phillips, and Nate Orf started the rally. After Blackburn retired Tyler Heineman for the first out of the frame, he hit Yadiel Rivera to force in the game’s first run. Kyle Wren came up two batters later and made it 3-0 with a two-run single up the middle.
Brett Phillips added a run with a sacrifice fly in the third, and Wren and Ryan Cordell collected run-scoring base hits in the fourth to give Colorado Springs a 6-0 advantage.
The offense never kicked into gear for the Sounds who managed just six hits. They left nine runners on base and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
Jaycob Brugman went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles and extended his on-base streak to a team-high 17 games. It’s the fourth-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League.
Blackburn was tagged with the loss after entering the day on a scoreless innings streak of 13. Wang picked up the win for Colorado Springs after tossing three scoreless frames.
The Sounds and Sky Sox wrap up the five-game series tomorrow with the completion of Saturday’s suspended game, followed by another seven inning contest. The action starts at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday at First Tennessee Park.