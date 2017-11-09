Shelby Scrivnor Signs Softball Scholarship with Alabama A&M

Citing the potential for “immediate playing time”, Coffee County Central High School softball player Shelby Scrivnor signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Alabama A&M University on Wednesday at a ceremony at CHS. Wednesday was the opening day for the early signing period for NCAA Division 1 universities. Alabama A&M is located in Normal, Alabama which is a northern suburb of Huntsville. The Lady Bulldogs of Alabama A&M compete in the Southwestern Athletic Conference and are coached by Nakeya Hall.
Scrivnor returns to the lady Raider softball team for her senior year after missing last season. “Even though she did not play school ball last year, Shelby competed in a very tough summer league schedule” said softball coach Brandon McWhorter. McWhorter went on the say that he was glad to have Shelby back with the Lady Raiders as “she will provide a big bat in the middle of our lineup.” When asked what would make Scrivnor a success at the college level, McWhorter was quick to point out “Shelby has a good work ethic and she is determined to be successful.” Scrivnor will compete at 3rd base and catcher for Coffee County this spring, but her college plan is to be a catcher.
“My first contact with (Alabama A&M) was last March with the help of my travel softball coaches. They continued to follow me all summer” added Scrivnor. Shelby mentioned that she liked the positive nature of the coaching staff and her future teammates. She also liked the opportunity to play close to home. When asked who she wished to thank, Shelby was quick to list “my mom and Kendall(Layne) along with my travel ball coach, Coach Timmy(Richardson) and definitely Coach (Terry) Floyd and Coach (Lana) Creek.” Scrivnor plans to major in animal science and become involved with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency after getting her degree.