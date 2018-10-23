Sharks Score Three in Third to Rally Past Predators

The San Jose Sharks scored three goals in the final 8:20 of the third period to rally for a 5-4 win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.
Brent Burns had a goal and two assists, Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Martin Jones made 25 saves for San Jose (5-3-1), which has won three straight.
Viktor Arvidsson had two goals and an assist, and Juuse Saros made 27 saves for Nashville (7-2-0), which had won five straight.
Brenden Dillon scored a shorthanded goal to cut it to 4-3 at 11:40 of the third period. Joe Pavelski scored 36 seconds later to tie it 4-4, taking a pass from Logan Couture and beating Saros blocker side from the right circle.
Burns gave the Sharks a 5-4 lead at 17:08 on a one-timer off a pass from Erik Karlsson from the left circle on the power play.
Timo Meier gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 6:58 of the first period with a power-play goal.
Arvidsson tied it 1-1 at 11:14 on a breakaway, deking Jones before finishing with a backhand. Filip Forsberg gave the Predators a 2-1 lead 21 seconds into the second period on a rebound in the slot.
Hertl tied it 2-2 at 7:52 on a rush, beating Saros on a forehand from in front.
Arvidsson gave the Predators a 3-2 lead at 10:45. Forsberg retrieved a loose puck after two saves by Jones and passed to Arvidsson, who scored on a one-timer from the slot.
Craig Smith gave the Predators a 4-2 lead at 19:45 on a 2-on-1.