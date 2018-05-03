Series Finale Suspended Due to Travel Curfew

The series finale between the Nashville Sounds and the Colorado Springs Sky Sox was suspended after eight innings with the Sounds on top 14-6. The game was delayed for nearly two hours due to inclement weather and was suspended after the eighth inning due to a travel curfew. The game will be completed in August when the Sounds return to Colorado Springs.
The Sounds jumped out to an early lead as Jorge Mateo launched a solo-blast off the batter’s eye in straightaway center field to lead off the game. The lead was short-lived as the Sky Sox plated three runs in the home half of the first inning. Christian Bethancourt doubled over the head of center fielder Dustin Fowler to drive in a pair of runs and came into score on a Tyler Saladino base hit.
Anthony Garcia cut the Sky Sox lead in half with a one-out home run in the top of the second inning, his second home run of the season. Colorado Springs immediately responded in their half of the second inning as Mauricio Dubon and Ji-Man Choi collected back-to-back run-scoring doubles.
Nashville conducted a two-out rally in the third inning to draw even 5-5. Sheldon Neuse ignited the rally with a bloop single to left field. Slade Heathcott doubled off the wall in right field before Mateo crushed his second home run of the game off the batter’s eye.
A run-scoring triple from Steve Lombardozzi in the sixth inning gave the Sounds a lead they would not relinquish. Nashville scored one more run in the sixth, two in the seventh, and five in the eighth to secure the victory. The eighth inning was highlighted by Garcia’s three-run blast off the scoreboard beyond the left field fence.
For the first time this season, Sounds starter James Naile did not factor into the decision The right-hander battled the conditions and the Sky Sox potent offense as he surrendered five runs on nine hits and threw 98 pitches in just four innings of work.
Emilio Pagán was added to Nashville’s active roster prior to Thursday’s game and is in line for the win in his Sounds debut. He retired all six batters he faced, including three via strikeout. Bobby Wahl
All nine batters in the Sounds lineup have recorded a hit including six with multi-hit games. Mateo is 4-for-5 for his ninth career four-hit game.
The Sounds return home Friday evening for a four-game series against the Memphis Redbirds. Right-hander Frankie Montas (0-3, 6.19) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Jack Flaherty (3-0, 2.25) for the Redbirds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
- Thursday’s game was the first suspended game of the season.
- All statistics are not yet official due to the game being suspended.
- Jorge Mateo’s first inning home run was the first lead-off home run for the Sounds since Franklin Barreto did so on July 21, 2017 at New Orleans. He and Anthony Garcia became the first Sounds players to hit two home runs in a game since Mark Canha hit two against Las Vegas on July 25, 2017.
- Slade Heathcott tallied three doubles Thursday, marking the 23rd time in the PCL era a Sounds player has doubled at least three times in a game.
- Thursday was the second time this season the Sounds hit multiple home runs in a game and first time they hit more than two. The Sounds hit two home runs on Opening Day at New Orleans.
