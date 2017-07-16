Season Preview – Westwood Girls’ Soccer

The Lady Rockets will attempt to repeat their regular season conference title when they begin summer workouts with a team camp on July 24th thru July 26th. Coach Donna Burdine will look to get her young squad off to a strong start as they will work out in the camp led by CHS head coach David Amado and members of the Lady Raiders team.
The number one task facing Burdine and her Lady Rockets is the replacement of most of her offensive weapons from last year. The graduation of Lady Rocket goal scorers to the high school squad has Westwood at a disadvantage going into the 2017 season.
The depth of Coach Burdine’s team comes from her defense as she returns her goal keeper from last year in Alanna Coker. Westwood will build their success from the “bottom up” as they should be strongest in the back end. Coker is one of the 8th graders that is expected to lead the Lady Rockets this season. She will be aided by returning defender Lauren Perry, midfielder/forward Diana Ramirez and striker Luz Basurto. Also expected to provide leadership is 7th grade returning starter Anna Johnson.
Coach Burdine was excited about her younger players including the speed and athleticism shown by members of the upcoming 6th grade class. She emphasized that they would be a healthy competition for starting positions when preseason practices get underway.
The Lady Rockets will begin their season on August 25th when they host Cascade at Dyer-Bouldin Field. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of that match as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series. The opening kick is set for 5:30 PM.