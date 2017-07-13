As the fall sports season gets ready to crank up, Thunder Radio sports continues our series of previews for the fall prep sports teams. Each day, we will spotlight a different team as we count down to the opening of practices and games of the upcoming season. Today, we look at the Westwood football team.
The Rockets donned the pads this week as they opened their preseason workouts. Coach Chad Dyer has a squad of 25 “dedicated young men who are giving up a part of their summer for the game of football.” Dyer went on to say that his team has shown a positive work ethic. “They are excited to represent their school” added Dyer.
Dyer is looking for the return of 3 talented starters from 2016 in quarterback Will Partin, wing back Trenton Thompson and left guard Xavier Garcia. Coach Dyer is also impressed with the play of some of his 7th graders who are battling for starting positions. Dyer was quick to point out the play of Darryn Strickland, Conner Heaton and Cameron Ballard. Additionally, Dyer is looking for contributions from transfer Derek Scott and 8th grader Gavin Prater who is recovering from a toe injury.
Experience at the skill positions is expected to be the strong suit for the Rockets as Westwood has 3 players who have posted 40 yard times below 5 seconds. Dyer begins his 14th season of coaching as he will employ a Wing-T attack on offense and a 5-3 base defense. “This group can be as good as they want to be” said Dyer.
The Rockets will conclude their preseason workouts with their annual Blue/White game on Thursday, August 3rd at Dyer-Bouldin Field. The intersquad scrimmage wil get underway at 7 PM and is a fundraiser for the Rockets football team. Rockets will take part in the Cascade Jamboree on August 4th before opening the season on August 10th at Chapel Hill when they take on Forrest. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you that broadcast as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series.
Season Preview – Westwood Football
As the fall sports season gets ready to crank up, Thunder Radio sports continues our series of previews for the fall prep sports teams. Each day, we will spotlight a different team as we count down to the opening of practices and games of the upcoming season. Today, we look at the Westwood football team.