Season Preview – Westwood Cross Country

The Westwood cross country team prepares for its 4th season with a full roster and major expectations. Spring tryouts saw Coach Jim Dobson field complete varsity and JV squads for one of the most successful programs at Westwood. After dominating most of the local meets last year, both the girls’ and boys’ teams return a handful of talented runners. The Rockets will begin team workouts when school starts as they prepare for their 6 meet season.
The Westwood harriers will begin their season on Tuesday, August 22nd in Unionville at Community. That race is schedule to begin at 4 PM. After meets at Warren County and Sewanee, the Rocket runners will compete in the Coffee County meet on September 12th.