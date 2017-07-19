Season Preview – CHS/CCMS Cross Country

As the fall sports season gets ready to crank up, Thunder Radio sports continues our series of previews for the fall prep sports teams. Each day, we will spotlight a different team as we count down to the opening of practices and games of the upcoming season. Today, we look at the Coffee County Central High School and Coffee County Middle School cross country teams.
Coach Nathan Wanuch begins his 2nd year as the helm of the high school and middle school programs. Coach Wanuch returns most of his runners from last season and has added some promising runners to both the high school and middle school teams. Sarah Pearson and Emily St. John will highlight the biggest high school girls’ team in the program’s history. On the boys side, Bradley Kishpaugh, Reuben Chaput, Neil Slone, Larson Meltzer and Andres Cavalie will be looked at to lead the boys team as they seek to replace 2 of their top runners from last year that were lost to graduation.
For the middle school teams, the Red Raiders will field a complete team as they have added as many as 5 newcomers this season. Expected to lead the way are Ethan Welch, Jacob Rutledge, Ethan Beaty, Bradley Escue, Breyton Anderson and Clayton Bryant. The girls’ team is still undermanned as summer conditioning continues.
The Raider thinclad teams will begin their season on Saturday, August 20th at Siegel. Coffee County will host a pair of meets this year. The first meets will be held on September 12th with the second one being held on September 26th.