Season Preview – CHS Volleyball
The Lady Raiders face a rebuilding task in 2017 as they return only 2 starters and a senior class with only 4 players. Middle hitter Alliyah Williams and libero Tyanna Fenton will provide leadership at 2 crucial positions this season but Coach Andrew Taylor is looking for several players to set up to help return the Lady Raiders to the region tournament for the 6th year in a row. Senior outside hitters Alexis Baker and Odalis Garcia have each showed marked improvement coming out of a skills camp on Tuesday as they look to provide a solid base of experience. Junior Kirsten Prater will be in contention for a setter position as Coach Taylor looks to find a suitable lineup combination. To complicate matters, junior Shannon Frame was lost for the season due to a knee injury earlier this week costing Coffee County a likely starter. Several underclassmen have stepped to the forefront in the summer workouts as Coach Taylor called out the talented play of sophomores Amanda Mukai, Keelie Hillis, Sarah West and Elizabeth Proffitt along with freshman Lexi Bryan. Each are looking to provide depth to the Coffee County netters.
After hosting the skills camp with Coffee Middle earlier this week, the Lady Raiders are off to Lebanon on Thursday to begin a 3 day camp at Cumberland University. The camp will work on skills during the day with match play in the evenings. Coffee County will travel to Eagleville next week for a team camp on Wednesday through Friday before returning home to host a varsity play day on Wednesday, July 26th.
The Lady Raider conclude preseason play with a varsity/JV scrimmage play day at Stewarts Creek on August 5th.
The Lady Raiders open the season on August 14th at home when they play host to Middle Tennessee Christian School. That match is scheduled for 6 PM. The Lady Raiders will be featured this fall on the First National Bank Home Town Sports Series. Thunder Radio’s first CHS volleyball broadcast is set for August 15th when they play host to Shelbyville at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.
Coach Taylor will also be a guest on the July 22nd edition of the Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the upcoming season. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard each Saturday at 10 AM here on Thunder Radio as it is broadcast live from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln.