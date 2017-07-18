Season Preview – CHS Soccer

As the fall sports season gets ready to crank up, Thunder Radio sports continues our series of previews for the fall prep sports teams. Each day, we will spotlight a different team as we count down to the opening of practices and games of the upcoming season. Today, we look at the Coffee County Central High School girls’ soccer team.
Coach David Amado has been pleased with his team’s work this summer in conditioning and skill work. The Lady Raiders have shown excellent progress in passing the ball and maintaining possession. The Lady Raiders will need to replace 5 seniors from last year including the starting keeper, leading goal scorer, the leading defender and two critical midfielders. Those important positions made up the bulk of the Lady Raiders strong defense and midfield dominance in 2016. Even with several returning starters, Amado still stressed that every position is still up for grabs.
Ashley Woods has had an excellent summer as she has made a strong case for the starting job in net for Coffee County. “Ashley understands the game and is doing well in goal” said Amado. Amado called out the strong leadership of his returning seniors: Woods, Maggie Lashlee, and Maddie Creek for setting a positive attitude this summer. He is also excited about the young talent on the offensive end and said his squad is playing smarter and reading the game better. Amado hopes to get more consistent play from his young team this week at camp and also wants to see a player step up to fill the all important middle back position.
Coach Amado loads his Lady Raiders up on Wednesday morning to travel to Cleveland, TN for their annual visit to the Lee University team camp. Coffee County will take part in the 4 day camp which concludes on Saturday. Coffee County will close their preseason workouts with a pair of scrimmages at home. Coffee County will host Nolensville on August 8th and Ooltewah on August 10th. Before that, the Lady Raiders will host their annual scrimmage play day on Saturday, August 5th at their home field along with Carden-Jarrell Field.
The Lady Raiders will begin the regular season on Tuesday, August 15th at Smyrna. Coffee County’s first home game will be on Thursday, August 17th at 7 PM. Thunder Radio will feature Coffee County as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series 3 times in the regular season, beginning on August 29th in their home match with Warren County.