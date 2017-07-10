Season Preview – CHS Golf Teams

As the fall sports season gets ready to crank up, Thunder Radio sports begins our series of previews for the fall prep sports teams. Each day, we will spotlight a different team as we count down to the opening of practices and games of the upcoming season. Today, we look at the Coffee County Central High School golf teams.
The Coffee County Central High School golf teams began practice at 9 AM on Monday at Willowbrook with tryouts for the upcoming season. Coach Mike Ray is looking to return golfers to the TSSAA State Tournament for the 6th consecutive year. That task will be a difficult one indeed in the midst of a major rebuilding effort.
The Red Raiders are hoping to qualify an individual for the state tournament for the 5th consecutive season. The Red Raiders will be led by returning junior Samuel Prater who became the youngest golfer to ever compete for the Red Raiders at state in 2016. Prater finished with a 2 day total of 162. Also returning for the Raiders is 2016 All-District golfer Austin Farris who has come close to qualifying for the state tournament the last 2 seasons. Also expected to score well for a talented Raider team are Reid Lawrence, Matthew Hale and Josh Perry.
The girls’ team is coming off 4 straight appearances as a team and an individual appearance in 2012. With that said, the Lady Raiders will have no returning varsity players when the season starts on July 24th at WIllowbrook against Grundy County. Both Raider teams will compete in the Lakewood Country Club Preseason tournament on July 20th.
The Raider golfers will hold a second day of tryouts on Thursday at 2 PM at Willowbrook. Students who will be at Coffee County CHS that are interested in trying out, must have signed and completed Physical and Parental Consent forms with them when they arrive. Players must also bring their own golf clubs. The physical form can be found at: http://tssaa.org/wp-content/uploads/Forms/med01.pdf