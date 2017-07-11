Season Preview – CCMS Volleyball
The Lady Raiders got the early jump after the dead period as they began practice on Sunday at a team camp at CHS. Coach Malaysha Pack begins her 2nd season at the helm of the Lady Raider program in its 5th season. Graduation losses left Coach Pack with 2 returning starters in Kiya Ferrell and Lauren Brandt. This pair of 8th graders give the Lady Raiders some experience in the passing and net game which appears to be the strong suit for the 2017 Coffee Middle team. At the conclusion of Tuesday’s camp, Coach Pack was pleased with the improvement of her 16 person squad as she plans to carry 8 varsity players and 8 JV players.
Coming out of camp, Coach Pack also recognized the play of 8th graders Maddy Sussen and Aly Harris. “I have seen a lot of improvement at camp this week” said Pack while also stressing the need to improve in the service game. 2017 marks the first year for a full conference schedule for Coffee County as North Franklin, South Franklin and Harris have all added teams in the past two years.
The Central Tennessee Conference tournament will be held on September 29th and 30th at White County. The Lady Raiders will participate in a scrimmage play day on Saturday, July 29th at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The Lady Raiders open the season on August 10th when they travel to Decherd to take on North Franklin. That match is scheduled for 5 PM. The Lady Raiders will be featured on the September 11th edition of the First National Bank Home Town Sports Series when they host Harris.
Coach Pack will also be a guest on the July 22nd edition of the Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the upcoming season. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard each Saturday at 10 AM here on Thunder Radio as it is broadcast live from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln.