Season Preview – CCMS Soccer

Coach Travis O’Kelley has begun preseason workouts with a large and inexperienced squad heading into the season. Coming off another conference finals appearance, the Lady Raiders will need to replace the majority of their offensive production from last year. Thus far, O’Kelley has been pleased with the early results of their preseason practices from returning keeper Lucy Riddle. “Lucy is stopping everything” said O’Kelley speaking of his 8th grade netminder. In front of Riddle, 8th graders Jayda Wright and Alexis Rayman will form the nucleus of the Lady Raider defense. On the offensive end, returning players Marley Perry, Arianna Hansen and Katie Cotten will be the odds on favorites to carry the offensive workload for Coffee County.
Coach O’Kelley has been pleased with his team’s athleticism and effort in practice. With so many inexperienced players fighting for positions, the Lady Raiders are looking to improve their communication and spacing in the coming workouts. O’Kelley wants to see his team continue their hard work in learning the game, especially in moving and spacing without the ball.
Coffee County will close their preseason workouts with a scrimmage at home on August 8th against Siegel. That match will get underway at 4:30 PM at CCMS. They will follow that up with their annual Kicking Cancer Play day on August 12th. The Lady Raider varsity and JV teams will take part in the all day scrimmage event with a portion of the proceeds given to a cancer charity.
The Lady Raiders will begin the regular season on August 17th when they host travel to McMinnville to take on conference rival Warren County. Thunder Radio will feature Coffee County as part of the First National Bank Hometown Sports Series on September 18th in their home match with White County.