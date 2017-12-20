Schedule Released for 4th Annual Red Raider Invitational Basketball Tournament

The Coffee County Red Raider basketball team will be hosting their 4th Annual Christmas Tournament beginning next week. Eight teams, from as far away as Jamestown and Jackson, will compete in the 3 day event to crown a champion. The tournament begins on Monday, December 18th and will be held at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.
Competing in the tournament will be Shelbyville, York Institute, Franklin County, Lebanon, Glencliff, University School of Jackson, Smyrna and Coffee County. Games will begin at 3 PM each afternoon and will be held on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at CHS. The championship game will be held at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, December 20th.
Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of Monday night’s game against Smyrna. That game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM and Thunder Radio will begin live coverage at 7:20 with the Powers Storage Pregame Show.