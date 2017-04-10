Schedule: Preds to Open Playoffs on Thursday

The NHL has announced the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks Round One playoff series will commence on Thursday evening at United Center.
Chicago will host the first two contests of the best-of-seven series before the series shifts to Nashville for Games Three and Four at Bridgestone Arena. If necessary, Games Five and Seven will be at United Center and Game Six at Bridgestone Arena; details on those contests would be announced at a later date.
Below is the schedule for the Round One series (all times CT):
Game One: Thursday, April 13 at 7 p.m. – Predators at Blackhawks at United Center
TV coverage: Fox Sports Tennessee/NBCSN; Radio: Thunder Radio
Game Two: Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m. – Predators at Blackhawks at United Center
TV coverage: NBC; Radio: Thunder Radio
Game Three: Monday, April 17 at 8:30 p.m. – Blackhawks at Predators at Bridgestone Arena
TV coverage: Fox Sports Tennessee/CNBC; Radio: Thunder Radio
Buy Tickets
Game Four: Thursday, April 20 at TBD – Blackhawks at Predators at Bridgestone Arena
TV coverage: Fox Sports Tennessee/TBD; Radio: Thunder Radio
Buy Tickets
*Game Five: Saturday, April 22 at TBD – Predators at Blackhawks at United Center
TV coverage: Fox Sports Tennessee; Radio: Thunder Radio
*Game Six: Monday, April 24 at TBD – Blackhawks at Predators at Bridgestone Arena
TV coverage: Fox Sports Tennessee; Radio: Thunder Radio
Buy Tickets
*Game Seven: Wednesday, April 26 at TBD – Predators at Blackhawks at United Center
TV coverage: Fox Sports Tennessee; Radio: Thunder Radio
*If necessary