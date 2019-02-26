Saros Stops 43 Shots as Preds Fall to Blues in St. Louis

Juuse Saros made 43 saves, but the Blues got the game’s only two goals as the Nashville Predators fell in St. Louis by a 2-0 final on Tuesday night at Enterprise Center. The result sees the Preds lose four of five in their season series against the Blues as they finished off the second half of a back-to-back set.
Nashville was outshot by a 44-19 margin on the evening, and Saros kept them in it all night long, but the Predators were unable to convert on Jordan Binnington with the Blues goaltender earning the shutout.
Although it was their second game in as many nights, the Predators weren’t about to make excuses for their performance on Tuesday night.
“The first (period) we were OK, but the second and third, we just didn’t generate as many chances,” Predators Head Coach Peter Laviolette said. “They were quicker than we were… Saros played a great game, he did his job and it just wasn’t enough. We didn’t have enough going back the other way.”
The game remained scoreless through 40 minutes, and moments after the Predators finished off a third-period penalty kill, Tyler Bozak beat Saros for the game’s only tally until the Blues punched in an empty-net goal at 19:56.
Forward Wayne Simmonds made his debut for the Predators on Tuesday night after being acquired at the Trade Deadline on Monday afternoon, and the winger finished with two shots on goal in 15:46 of ice time on the night.
“When your goalie is playing like that and he’s keeping you in the game, he’s giving you a chance and you don’t get something for him, it’s a little bit disappointing,” Simmonds said. “He played unbelievable. It’s my first time not playing against him, but he played great.”
Nashville will now head home before their road trip continues on Friday night in Winnipeg, followed by a home-and-home set with Minnesota – three more tough Central Division matchups as the Preds begin their March schedule.
For now, however, they’ll have to think about this one as the Blues pulled closer to the Preds in the divisional standings.
“We could have done a better job,” Simmonds said. “The first period we played well, and the second period, I don’t think we played well from the start of it. Maybe if we capitalize on one of those power plays, it’s a different story.”
Notes:
Mikael Granlund, who was dealt to the Preds on Trade Deadline Day, welcomed his first child into the world on Tuesday and also celebrated his own 27th birthday. Granlund should be available for Nashville’s next game on Friday in Winnipeg.
Defenseman Matt Donovan was Nashville’s lone scratch on the evening (outside of Granlund). Craig Smith and Miikka Salomaki remain on Injured Reserve.
The Predators will travel to Winnipeg to face the Jets on Friday night before a Sunday evening contest in Minnesota against the Wild. The group then returns to Nashville to host Minnesota on Tuesday.