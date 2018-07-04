Sarah West Named to NFCA South Region Team

West led Coffee County in batting average(.495), RBI(38), slugging percentage(.871) and was tied for the team lead in home runs(4) and walks(10). West was selected as a utility player to the all-region team which mirrors her contributions for the Lady Raiders this past year. “Sarah played 2nd base, 1st base, catcher and in the outfield for us this past year and is well deserving as an all-around player” said Lady Raider softball coach Brandon McWhorter. McWhorter went on to add “Sarah had an excellent year and we are expecting bigger things from her in the future. We are very proud of her.”
West, who has been actively recruited, made a verbal commitment to the University of the Cumberlands(Williamsburg, KY) in May. West was also selected to the Tennessean All-Midstate 2nd team last month. Sarah is the daughter of Chris and Beth West.