Sarah Pearson Qualifies for State Pentathlon for 3rd Consecutive Year

For the 4th year in a row, the Coffee County CHS Lady Raider Track team will have an athlete compete for the state pentathlon title as Sarah Pearson qualified on Monday at the sectional pentathlon held at Rhea County. Pearson finished 2nd in the sectional out of 30 competitors. This will be her third straight year to advance to the state meet in the pentathlon. Teammate Chloe Haggard finished in 12th place in her first ever attempt at the pentathlon. This makes the 26th consecutive year that Coffee County Track will be represented at the state meet.
Pearson entered the final event in 3rd place and in danger of not advancing. But pressure has never been a problem for the junior as she cut 4 seconds off her personal best in the 800M to vault into a qualifying spot. Pearson finished with 2720 points as she recorded a personal record in the 800M at 2:32. She also won the shot put competition and tied for second place in the high jump. The state pentathlon will be contested at MTSU’s Dean Hayes Track on Monday, May 22nd.