Sarah Pearson Qualifies for State Meet in 300M Hurdles

Four for Four! Sarah Pearson punched her ticket to the TSSAA state track meet on Saturday for the 4th straight season. The senior captured a 4th place finish in the 300M hurdles in Saturday’s TSSAA Sectional track meet at Blackman. This is the 2nd year in a row that the senior has qualified in the 300M hurdle race as she ran a season best time of 50.22 seconds. Pearson just missed qualifying for her 4th straight pentathlon earlier this month. Making the feat more remarkable, Pearson is recovering from a torn ACL after having surgery on November 17th.
Macy Tabor and Trace Bryant both barely missed out of qualifying in the high jump. Tabor finished in 5th place with a personal best jump of 5’. Bryant also jumped a personal record best 6’ as he finished in 7th place. Jalen Cummings captured a 6th place finish in the shot put with a throw of 41’. Raven Weber finished in 6th place in the pole vault with a vault of 9’. Pearson also competed in the shot put as she had a throw of 31’ 10.5 which placed her in 7th place.
Pearson will compete in the state 300M hurdle race on Thursday, May 24th at MTSU. The evening program gets underway at 3 PM in the afternoon and Pearson’s race will be held sometime after 4:30 PM at the Dean Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium. Sarah is the lone representative of the CHS track team at the state meet this season. This is the 27th consecutive year that a Coffee County athlete has qualified for the state meet.