Sarah Pearson Competes in State Track Meet on Thursday

Coffee County senior Sarah Pearson competes on Thursday in her 4th straight state track meet. Pearson will run in the evening session as she competes in the 300M hurdles for the 2nd straight year. Pearson captured a 4th place finish in the TSSAA Sectional track meet in a season best time of 50.22 seconds. Pearson just missed qualifying for her 4th straight pentathlon earlier this month. Making the feat more remarkable, Pearson is recovering from a torn ACL after having surgery on November 17th.
The evening session gets underway at 3 PM in the afternoon and Pearson’s race will be held sometime after 4:30 PM at the Dean Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium. Sarah is the lone representative of the CHS track team at the state meet this season. This is the 27th consecutive year that a Coffee County athlete has qualified for the state meet.