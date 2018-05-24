Sarah Pearson Carries Torch for Coffee County Track at State Meet on Thursday

Entering the final race of her high school career on Thursday, senior Lady Raider track athlete Sarah Pearson admitted to being scared. The stage did not faze her; this was her 4th straight trip to the TSSAA state track meet. The race did not scare her; Sarah competed in 2017 in the 300M hurdles. Here is Sarah Pearson talking about her fear and her finish.
Pearson just missed a season best time as she ran a 50:59 to finish in 15th place. The race caps off a career that saw Sarah compete in the state pentathlon in her freshmen, sophomore and junior years while also qualifying in the 300M hurdles last season. Pearson’s bid to compete in 4 straight pentathlons was cut short by a torn ACL in the fall culminating in surgery on November 17th. Through it all, Pearson maintained a healthy attitude about competing and overcoming adversity.
CHS track coach Coach Nathan Wanuch was effusive in his praise for Sarah following Thursday’s performance.
2018 marks the 27th straight appearance in the state track meet for a Coffee County athlete.